Dries Depoorter built a project that captures the moment that an Instagram photo was taken and posts the results:

How does this work? Recorded a selection of open cameras for weeks. Scraped all Instagram photos tagged with the locations of the open cameras. Software compares the Instagram with the recorded footage.

Brilliant, fascinating, and creepy all at once. Which is, I think, what Depoorter was going for.

