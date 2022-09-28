Relay FM Campaign for St. Jude

by Jason Snell

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, and once again, my friends at Relay FM are raising money for St. Jude. A lot of money. Members of our community have already given more than half a million dollars this month, and more than two million dollars since Relay began doing this four years ago.

My friend James Thomson has made a completely bananas macOS screensaver for this campaign, and everyone who donates $60 or more will get it. It is… extra. And then there’s extra on top of that. And when you think there’s nothing extra left, there’s extra.

I strongly suggest you donate if you can.

—Linked by Jason Snell