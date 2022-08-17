Stephen Hackett reviews the M2 MacBook Air

by Jason Snell

Stephen Hackett is (like me) a big fan of the rock band Death Cab for Cutie. He leads off his review of the M2 MacBook Air with lyrics from the band’s song “Crooked Teeth”:

I’m a war of head versus heart

And it’s always this way

My head is weak

And my heart always speaks

Before I know what it will say I’m not sure it is what Ben Gibbard and Chris Walla had in mind when they wrote the song, but this sums up how I feel about the new M2 MacBook Air.

It’s a good, considered review that points out one of the perplexing facts about computers in the year 2020: Even the “low-end laptop” is so powerful that most people could do all their work on it and not have any issues. While Apple’s more expensive laptops are objectively better, there’s something about the MacBook Air that pulls at the heartstrings.

—Linked by Jason Snell