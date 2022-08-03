Gurman: iPadOS 16 launch delayed

by Jason Snell

Mark Gurman, reporting for Bloomberg:

Apple Inc. expects to delay its next major iPad software update by about a month, taking the unusual step of not releasing it at the same time as the new iPhone software, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

It’s unusual, but it makes sense. Not only is macOS already on a later timeline that’s not as tightly tied to the big iPhone release, but the addition of Stage Manager to iPadOS is an important moment for the iPad. The feature has been improving a lot in the summer betas, but there’s a lot more refinement to be done.

I’m glad Apple is apparently being patient with this update and not forcing it out the door when it doesn’t need to, just because that’s how it’s done it in the past.

