Gurman: Apple event coming Sept. 7

by Jason Snell

Mark Gurman at Bloomberg:

Apple Inc. is aiming to hold a launch event on Sept. 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 line, according to people with knowledge of the matter, rolling out the latest version of a product that generates more than half its sales.

Apple likes to do events on Tuesdays, but there’s precedent for them doing a Wednesday event after a holiday weekend. (Monday, September 5 is the Labor Day holiday.)

I guess Summer’s nearly over! Onward to new iPhones and Apple Watches and who knows what else.

—Linked by Jason Snell