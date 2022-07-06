Stephen Hackett’s calendar is back

by Jason Snell

Another year, another Apple product calendar from Stephen Hackett:

The calendar features my own product photography of Apple products, with each month highlighting some of Apple’s software announcements over the years. Each calendar measures 20 inches by 13 inches (50.8 x 33.02 cm) when it’s hanging on your wall with a simple thumbtack or pin.

I’ve got this year’s calendar and it’s great. The photos are from Stephen’s vast collection of vintage Apple hardware, but they’re whimsical in ways you may not expect. Next year’s calendar features a shot of a Mac Pro wheel hiding in the grass at Apple Park. (True story: Before the WWDC keynote, Stephen was passing around his Mac Pro wheel and explaining that he brought it specifically for a stolen photo shoot on the Apple campus. Scandalous!)

If you like Apple stuff and wall calendars, this Kickstarter is a no-brainer.

—Linked by Jason Snell