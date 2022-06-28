VirtualBuddy virtualizes macOS 12 and later on Apple Silicon

by Jason Snell

Mac hacker extraordinaire Gui Rambo has launched an open-source project, VirtualBuddy, that lets you virtualize macOS on Apple silicon Macs for free:

VirtualBuddy can virtualize macOS 12 and later on Apple Silicon, with the goal of offering features that are useful to developers who need to test their apps on multiple versions of macOS, especially betas.

I’ve put this on my to-investigate list. It might be especially useful during beta-testing summers.

