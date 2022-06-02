The Iconfactory releases WorldWideWeb

by Jason Snell

Oh how I love the mad geniuses at The Iconfactory. On Thursday Iconfactory developer extraordinaire Craig Hockenberry announced a new app today, and it’s… unexpected? It’s called WorldWideWeb, and it’s a simple, Bonjour-driven web server. It doesn’t do anything but serve static files, but it does that with nearly zero configuration. It’s clearly scratching an itch for Craig and his colleagues, and I can think of plenty of times I’ve wanted to experiment with a simple web page and some CSS before jumping into a more complex development environment.

But my favorite part of this whole story is… that it also runs on iOS:

Once I had all this running on macOS, I stumbled upon something unexpected. All of the Swift code I had written for macOS worked perfectly on iOS. With multi-tasking and a great text editor, iPadOS was suddenly a viable environment for standalone web development.

The app is free on macOS and iOS.

—Linked by Jason Snell