‘Take Control of FaceTime and Messages’

My pal Glenn Fleishman has a new book out, and it’s all about FaceTime and Messages. You’d think that there would be little information to be gleaned about these stock Apple apps. But you’d be wrong. As Glenn writes on his blog:

I learned so many new tricks and hidden features in writing this book, I can’t even begin to describe them all. (That, I guess, is what a book is for). Both FaceTime and Messages support screen sharing , but in different ways with different sets of features. I explain both, and why to choose one over the other.

Watch streaming video or listen to streaming audio with friends over FaceTime with SharePlay.

There’s a lot more to these apps than meets the eye, and Glenn is especially good at digging out all of the details and nuances.

