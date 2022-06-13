Friday Night Baseball: Still free

by Jason Snell

There was a lot going on last week, but I wanted to note this announcement from Apple about July availability for Friday Night Baseball:

“The 2022 season is off to a great start, and we’re proud to bring all baseball fans a new way to watch their favorite teams each week, all without local blackout dates or the need for a cable subscription,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “‘Friday Night Baseball’ brings the best of Apple’s signature design and commitment to the highest-quality experience together with the time-honored traditions of MLB, and we’re looking forward to offering fans more great games to watch throughout the summer.”

Apple had previously announced free games through the end of June. This latest announcement extends the window in which anyone can watch Friday Night Baseball, no Apple TV+ subscription required, through the end of July.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this entire first year of Friday Night Baseball were free, but we’ll have to wait for the next wave of games to find that out.

—Linked by Jason Snell