RIP the iPod

by Dan Moren

A surprisingly lengthy post on the Apple Newsroom which goes on for several paragraphs about the joy of consuming digital music eventually reaches its raison d’être in the final line:

Customers can purchase iPod touch through apple.com, Apple Store locations, and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last.

Yes, that’s right: the iPod touch, the last remaining survivor of that ancient product line (due to turn 21 this October), has reached the end of its life.

It shouldn’t be a real surprise: the iPod touch was last updated almost two years ago, though even then it was to bump the internals, not to make any significant design changes.

As useful as the iPod touch has been to provide an iOS device without the need for an iPhone’s cellular plan, the iPad seems to certainly have supplanted it in that department.

And that’s all she wrote for the venerable iPod, which is survived only by its distant relative, the HomePod mini. Well, at least until Apple decides to resurrect it for some new product…

—Linked by Dan Moren