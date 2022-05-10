by Jason Snell

This site was making the rounds in my circle of friends for obvious reasons. Created by Alex Barredo, Podcast Details visualizes the consistency (or inconsistency) of a podcast’s run time and release schedule.

I put the Six Colors podcast (just for members) to the test, and here was the result:

We’ve settled in to quite a pattern, but like most of the shows I checked out, it started a lot shakier and then got consistent over time. I think there’s something to this—it’s hard to get in a good rhythm with a regular podcast, but if you can find it, you can keep it going.

