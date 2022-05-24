Iconfactory co-founder Corey B. Marion dies at 54

The Iconfactory, marking the passing of Corey B. Marion, its co-founder:

Corey was the glue that held all of us here at the factory together. He designed the original factory logo, created dozens of beloved icon sets and somehow managed to help guide the company through thick and thin…. Corey was instrumental in the growth and success of the company from the very start. He loved participating in judging our annual icon design contest, Pixelpalooza, back in the day. His keen eye for design touched nearly all of our products and made them infinitely better including IconBuilder, xScope, Twitterrific and Triode. He even created Linea Sans, a wonderful font based on his own handwriting that users will be able to enjoy for years to come.