BBEdit at 30

by Jason Snell

Me at Macworld, 10 years ago:

Thursday marks the 20th anniversary of the venerable Mac text-editing app BBEdit. I’m sure there are other apps not published by a gigantic company that have managed to last as long, but I’m not sure that any app has changed with the times and remained as relevant as BBEdit. As someone who has written hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of words in Bare Bones Software’s flagship product, let me take this opportunity to praise and reminisce.

I use BBEdit every day. I write most of my stories in BBEdit. Sometimes I write about BBEdit in BBEdit. It’s remarkable that BBEdit has survived 30 years, going from the days when boasting about being “32-bit clean” was a thing, to the days when your app runs natively on Apple silicon.

—Linked by Jason Snell