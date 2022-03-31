Why the black MacBook cost more

by Jason Snell

On Upgrade this week we were talking about if we’d pay extra for Macs with nice colors, and mentioned the black MacBook, which was more expensive than the white model. Stephen Hackett has a good reminder from Apple history:

For every generation of MacBook that it was a part of, the black notebook cost $1,499. This was $200 more expensive than the mid-tier white notebook. The two machines always shared the same specs when it came to the CPU, RAM and optical drive. However, the black MacBook always came with a larger hard drive for that $200.

I had completely forgotten that there was a (subtle) spec difference between the two colors. Not that it was the real reason behind the price difference.

