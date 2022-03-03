Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

by Jason Snell

March 3, 2022 11:40 AM PT

Cover up faces and add emojis to photos with MaskerAid

My pal Casey Liss, co-host of the Accidental Tech Podcast, has released a new app:

In short, MaskerAid allows you to quickly and easily add emoji to images. Plus, thanks to the magic of machine learning, MaskerAid will automatically place emoji over any faces it detects.

I got to try this app during beta testing and it’s a lot of fun to use. If you want to deface photos with emojis, or cover up faces of people who didn’t consent to have their faces shared on the Internet, it does the trick in nifty fashion.

MaskerAid (get it?) is free on the App Store with just the 🙂 smiley emoji enabled; a $3 in-app purchase unlocks every single emoji, so you can place a Japanese Ogre on the faces of your loved ones instead.

