John Gruber’s personal 2021 Apple Report Card

by Jason Snell

Last in, first out? John Gruber, who was the final person to enter the Six Colors Report Card (to be fair, there were four stragglers who popped in at the very last moment), has published his full responses:

For what it’s worth, Snell shared with me that my scores were the 14th most positive among this year’s 53 voters — I’m voter “Fifty-Three” on the “Grading distributions of respondents” graph here. (I shall endeavor to return my ballot sooner next year.)

I appreciate everyone who submits to the survey, but especially appreciate those who take their comments and turn them into posts on their own sites later!

