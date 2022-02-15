Forget System Preferences, it’s time for Settings

by Jason Snell

We all know it needs to happen. So Basic Apple Guy went ahead and redesigned System Preferences on macOS:

Everyone has a thing in their life long overdue for a change. It might be a piece of clothing that you’re convinced still looks good on you or that pickup line that’s more sleaze than smooth. For macOS, it needs to admit that settings… I mean… System Preferences is long (LONG!) overdue for an overhaul. Like insisting, against all evidence, that your favourite pair of jeans still fit, it’s time to face the fact that you’ve outgrown what you’ve got and move on.

This is one of the oldest-feeling corners of macOS. It is long past time for a complete rethink. And I like the look of this proposal.

—Linked by Jason Snell