by Jason Snell

40 years ago, “Late Night With David Letterman” aired its first episode. While unofficial archivist Don Giller has filled his YouTube channel with old clips, as of today there’s an official Letterman YouTube Channel, and it’s launching with a shocking amount of archival video as well as some originals.

Oh, and Letterman’s also on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” tonight. As is only right.

