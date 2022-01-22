Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

This Week's Sponsor

Got Slack? Got Macs? Get Kolide.
Device security that fixes challenging problems by messaging users directly on Slack. Try Kolide Today!

by Jason Snell

January 22, 2022 12:38 PM PT

The 5G airline controversy

James Fallows has essentially built an FAQ file about what’s happening between airlines and wireless companies that could have a huge impact on the U.S.:

This post is a basic who-what-why primer on the controversy involving new 5G wireless networks, and airline operations at major U.S. airports. It’s not meant to be conclusive but instead an introduction, with links to more detailed discussions.

In short, new 5G radio bands potentially conflict with critical flight-safety radio bands, and U.S. regulators have done a comparatively bad job of figuring out the rules. It’s more complicated than that, though—read Fallows for lots of great info and links.

—Linked by Jason Snell

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2022 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable