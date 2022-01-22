The 5G airline controversy

by Jason Snell

James Fallows has essentially built an FAQ file about what’s happening between airlines and wireless companies that could have a huge impact on the U.S.:

This post is a basic who-what-why primer on the controversy involving new 5G wireless networks, and airline operations at major U.S. airports. It’s not meant to be conclusive but instead an introduction, with links to more detailed discussions.

In short, new 5G radio bands potentially conflict with critical flight-safety radio bands, and U.S. regulators have done a comparatively bad job of figuring out the rules. It’s more complicated than that, though—read Fallows for lots of great info and links.

