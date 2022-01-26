Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

This Week's Sponsor

Kolide: Cross-platform fleet visibility for your Linux, Mac, and Windows devices.
Start your free 14-day trial today!

by Jason Snell

January 26, 2022 1:28 PM PT

Audio Hijack update on the way–with scripting

Preview audiohijack 2x

Rogue Amoeba has announced that my favorite audio utility, Audio Hijack, is getting a huge update:

Perhaps the single most notable change, however, is something making a return from years back: scripting support. In the years since Audio Hijack Pro 2 was replaced by Audio Hijack 3, we’ve never stopped getting requests for some type of scripting to make a return. After much research and experimentation, we’ll soon be providing a from-the-ground-up JavaScript-based scripting system, as well as Shortcuts support.

I’ve been sworn to secrecy on this for a while, but this is the start of something really great for people who use Audio Hijack. JavaScript scripting plus Shortcuts? Can’t wait.

—Linked by Jason Snell

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2022 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable