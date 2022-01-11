Massachusetts offers digital vaccine records to all residents

by Dan Moren

Just as a follow up to my post about digital vaccine cards, I was pleased to hear this week that my home state, Massachusetts, is now following in the footsteps of California and offering digital vaccine records for all residents.

The new My Vax Records service lets any Massachusetts resident enter their name, phone number or email, and birthdate to retrieve their vaccine records online. While the page says it can take up to 24 hours, I received a text immediately, allowing me to not only view my records but download a SMART Health Card that can be added to my iPhone’s Wallet.

While I’d already done that in my previous piece, this has the advantage of also showing my booster shot, which I received at different location from my first two vaccine doses. Also, it doesn’t require me to fill out a form and email it to someone so, you know, that’s also a win. (It also shows me vaccine information besides my COVID-19, so I can tell that I’m up to date on my flu shot, as well as the Typhoid vaccine I got several years back before traveling abroad.)

Kudos to Massachusetts for rolling this out, especially before more cities in the state are starting to require proof of vaccination for indoor locations like restaurants, museums, gyms, and more. Here’s hoping that more states quickly follow suit.

