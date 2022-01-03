David Sparks goes all in on MacSparky

by Jason Snell

My friend David Sparks has been leading a double life for a while now. To his law colleagues and friends, he has had a strange side hustle writing and talking about tech. To the rest of us, he’s a Mac expert who still practices law, too.

No more. David has embraced his inner MacSparky and shut down his law practice:

So here goes. No longer do I split my time between two careers. For the first time since 1992, I will have complete control of my schedule. No longer will a client emergency force me to set aside the work that has become my calling. I’m all in, and I have big plans.

I know David agonized over this decision, but as someone who has been talking about career stuff with him for seven or eight years now, it feels like the logical next step. I think he’s going to be a smashing success, and I’m excited that the rest of us will now get David’s full attention.

You can join David’s new membership program, MacSparky Labs, if you want to help support this career transition.

