by Jason Snell

January 20, 2022 10:21 AM PT

Dashboard, come back!

Stephen Hackett at 512 Pixels thinks Apple should bring back Dashboard:

Apple killed off Dashboard at exactly the wrong time. Just one year after Catalina killed Dashboard, Apple started allowing developers to bring their iOS widgets over to the Mac in macOS Big Sur. Sadly, they all got stuffed into the slide-out Notification Center user interface.

I was not a fan of Dashboard, and I’m glad it (finally) died, but Stephen is exactly right here. Widgets in macOS deserve to not be hidden in Notification Center. In fact, they deserve to be placed on the Desktop, appear from drop-down menus, zoom out from Dock items, and, yes, appear in a floating Dashboard layer. Widget all the things!

P.S. I am not a crackpot.

