by Jason Snell

John Paczkowski at Buzzfeed:

Apple has tapped a new head of PR: longtime company spokesperson Kristin Huguet. She’ll replace Stella Low, former communications chief at networking giant Cisco, who joined Apple in May of 2021.

It’s almost as if Apple’s corporate culture is so very particular that hiring a top-level person from outside the company is rarely a good idea.

