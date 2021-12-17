Six Colors
by Jason Snell

December 17, 2021 10:23 AM PT

Some people want to fill the world with silly notch apps

So back in October I tweeted about how it was easy to lose the pointer under the notch on the 24-inch MacBook Pro, and that someone should do something about that:

The thing is, mad genius Craig Hockenberry of The Iconfactory heard me. And the result, less than two moths later, is this:

This holiday season we have a special gift for Mac users everywhere, especially ones with a new MacBook Pro and notch. We’re proud to announce the immediate availability of Notchmeister.

It’s true. Notchmeister will festoon your MacBook Pro’s notch with Christmas light, or a radar scanner, or a Cylon eye. Or it’ll make your Mac pointer throw off sparks or glow when it’s behind the notch. It’s silly, and fun, and reminds me of the old “desktop distraction” Underware for Classic Mac OS.

Notchmeister is free on the App Store and open source. What’s wrong with that?1

  1. I’d like to know
