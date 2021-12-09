Project: Google Calendar to Slack

by Jason Snell

A couple of things I wanted to do over at The Incomparable’s website involved knowing the status of a shared Google Calendar. For months I tried to build up the courage to figure out how to interact with the Google Calendar API and found I just couldn’t do it.

So I fell back on my old-school Web ways, and decided to just scrape the HTML of Google’s calendar embed, parse it, and send the prettied-up results to a Slack group of my choice. (It won’t survive Google’s next redesign of its HTML calendar embed, but to be honest, it appears to have not been updated in years.)

Sample output.

In any event, if you’re interested in script that will stick the contents of a Google Calendar into a Slack channel, I posted it over at GitHub. No warranty implied.

—Linked by Jason Snell