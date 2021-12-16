Pixelmator Photo comes to iPhone

by Jason Snell

Smart retouching in action.

The Pixelmator team has released Pixelmator Photo 2.0, which brings Pixelmator Photo to the iPhone for the first time.

Pixelmator Photo has been my go-to photo editing app on the iPad since it was first released. It’s a great companion to the Photos app that lets you edit photos from your library and and save them right back into place in your library when you’re done. (The Photos database always retains the original version of photo, so if you don’t like the changes you’ve made, you can always revert.)

Pixelmator Photos has a nice machine-learning-driven feature that analyzes your image and automatically adjusts it; to my eye, it does a better job than the Photos app’s equivalent feature. There are also a huge number of individual adjustments you can make yourself. The new version supports numerous RAW formats including Apple’s ProRAW.

But the real standout feature of Pixelmator Photo remains its smart retouch tool, which lets you quickly fix blemishes on faces, remove people from the background, eliminate dust, and the like. It’s amazingly good. It’s much better than the one in Photos on the Mac, and the iOS version of Photos doesn’t offer any sort of retouching feature at all!

Pixelmator Photo is currently on sale for $4, off the standard price of $8. If you ever do photo editing on your iPad or iPhone, it’s worth every penny.

