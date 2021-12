by Jason Snell

Friday afternoon I tried something new and did a live stream. The subject: a “re-boxing” of my MacBook Pro review unit, which is going back to Apple. (In fact, since the video was completed, a nice FedEx man came and took the box away!)

I’ve got some stuff to work on (I need a more stable and consistent forward-facing camera, for one, and the sound drops out briefly at one point), but I will try to do more of these in the future.

—Linked by Jason Snell