Apple delays Universal Control to spring 2022

Apple released iOS 15.2, macOS 12.1, and watchOS 8.3 today, with a bunch of new features including SharePlay for macOS, the new Apple Music Voice plan, App Privacy Report, Legacy Contacts, and a whole lot more.

The company also updated something else—its own website, to quietly announce that one of the major features announced in June and originally due to ship “this fall” has instead slipped to spring of 2022:

As I wrote earlier this month, it’s about to be winter in Cupertino and Apple has yet to even release a version of Universal Control in a developer or public beta, so it was unlikely to meet the deadline. I’m not sure if moving the promised date to spring is an admission that this feature is way off, or just a choice to not once again overpromise and underdeliver.

However, the spring date has made me question my assumption that Universal Control would inevitably appear in the first developer beta releases of iOS 15.3 and macOS 12.2. Maybe even cutting-edge beta users have much longer to wait.

