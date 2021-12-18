Six Colors
by Jason Snell

December 18, 2021 9:51 AM PT

Apple adds device bezels to resource page

Imacscreenshot

If you’ve ever struggled to put a screenshot into a photo of Apple hardware to make it fit in an appropriate context, you’ll appreciate this: Apple has just added a Product Bezels section to a redesigned design resources page and added a bunch of new device images.

They’re all available as layered Photoshop files and are free to download, no login required. Apple’s marketing and identity guidelines apply, of course. This could especially be good for anyone making use of Keynote’s new live device display features.

