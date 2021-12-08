Apple’s challenges to improve Shortcuts

by Jason Snell

Shortcuts maven Matthew Cassinelli has a story up at iMore about eight ways for Apple to improve Shortcuts:

Combined with architecture changes, a lack of integration across Apple’s other teams, and the natural growing pains of a brand new paradigm for computing, I’ve noticed a group of issues that Apple could address to pave the way and make Shortcuts an experience everyone can enjoy.

It’s a good list. The big lift for Shortcuts over the next few years is to get much more support for actions in apps—starting with Apple’s. As AppleScript atrophied, the need to support user automation evaporated from the to-do lists of app developers. It will take some serious evangelism from Apple and elsewhere for app developers to make proper Shortcuts support a priority.

