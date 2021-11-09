Twitter Blue arrives, with news aggregation inside

by Jason Snell

Twitter announced its premium Twitter Blue subscription service back in June, but it has just launched in the United States:

We’ve launched Twitter Blue in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In these regions, Twitter Blue is available for in-app purchase on Twitter for iOS and Android, or on twitter.com through our payment partner Stripe.

While Twitter Blue offers a selection of features on the web and in Twitter’s apps, the feature I’m most excited about is one that’s similar to Nuzzel, a social link aggregator that Twitter bought and shut down earlier this year.

The top of the Top Articles view on Twitter’s website.

The new Top Articles view shows the links that have been the most shared in your network over the last 24 hours. Nuzzel offered many more options that I’d like to see Twitter add, including the ability to compile links from Lists and adjust the time window. But this is a pretty good start.

—Linked by Jason Snell