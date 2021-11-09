by Jason Snell

Michael Flarup just launched a Kickstarter for a book all about the art of iOS app icons:

The iOS App Icon Book features hundreds of works of art from individuals and teams around the world. It serves as an inspiration and as a historical collection covering more than a decade of design on the iOS platform. The icons in this book have been carefully curated to showcase conceptual and executional excellence in icon design and covers a broad range of applications, topics, and styles.

He’s been working on this a long time.

It’s already funded, of course, but you can back it for €60 ($70). It looks to be a gorgeous art book/coffee table book that preserves the history of iOS app icon art, while also delving into the process of designing some notable app-icon favorites. The sample pages look amazing.

—Linked by Jason Snell