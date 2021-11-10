Take Control of Photos, version 2.2

by Jason Snell

Take Control Books recently released version 2.2 of my book about Apple’s Photos app. It covers changes in macOS Monterey and iOS/iPadOS 15, including the revamped Memories feature, new sharing and search options, better search intelligence, and importing of Photos libraries into other Photos libraries on Mac.

The book overs all the features of Photos in depth, and you’ll probably discover some things that you never knew Photos could do. Every summer I spend time with the beta versions of Photos and I always find some surprising things that Apple hasn’t really publicized. This year was no different.

If you bought the second edition of the book, the update is free. For everyone else, it’s $14.99 and comes in Kindle, ePub, and PDF versions.

