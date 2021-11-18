‘Letterman Bumpers’

by Jason Snell

Marc Karzen shot the amazing, award-winning bumpers used going into and out of every commercial break on “Late Night with David Letterman,” one of my favorite television shows of all time. Now he’s got a book collecting the photos, with an introduction by Letterman himself, with a website to show it all off.

Every single one of these images immediately shoots me back to the mid-1980s. The photos are evocative, playful, sometimes kitschy and sometimes silly, and always containing the phrase “Late Night with David Letterman.” Letterman video archiver Don Giller compiled a brief video montage to celebrate the release of the book.

