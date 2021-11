by Dan Moren

Delightful video from the Wall Street Journal‘s Joanna Stern about trying to spend 24 hours in the metaverse. My eyes hurt just from watching.

Long story short: the metaverse is a ways from being a place most people are going to spend any time, but it’s quickly heating up as a battleground for tech companies. Expect to see a lot more about it in the next year.

