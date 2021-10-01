You made a good app, Justin

by Jason Snell

Justin Hamilton:

Today, I released a new app called Affirmations. It’s a self-care tool I made that delivers compliments and positive reminders to you. I specifically designed the foundation of the app in a way that I can add or remove affirmations as I please, arrange them into groups that the user can enable or disable, and make them time sensitive (i.e. for holidays). Kinda like CARROT, but not homicidal.

What a great idea for an app. My friend Greg Knauss wrote an app, long ago, that suggested you send text messages to people you love. It became the butt of jokes, but I think there’s something very kind about the idea of harnessing the impossible power of our pocket computing devices to remind us about who we are and what we care about.

