Apple Watch Series 7 preorders open on October 8, deliveries a week later

by Dan Moren

If you’re looking to order an Apple Watch Series 7 after last month’s announcement, mark your calendars: Apple announced on Monday that preorders for its latest smartwatch open this Friday, October 8, at 5am Pacific/8am Eastern. It’ll be available in more than 50 countries.

Apple usually doesn’t announce products until its ready to ship them, which made last month’s unveiling—without even a firm ship date beyond “this fall”—somewhat puzzling. But reports had suggested that there had been supply chain challenges interfering with the production of the Apple Watch—and subsequent reports saying that those obstacles had been overcome.

There’s still no Buy link available on Apple’s website as of this writing, meaning that you can’t configure the Series 7 in advance. Apple’s press release says only that Series 7 starts at $399.

—Linked by Dan Moren