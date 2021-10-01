Apple releases iOS/iPadOS 15.0.1 update

by Jason Snell

Apple has released a quick update for iOS 15:

iOS 15.0.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone including an issue where some users could not unlock iPhone 13 models with Apple Watch.

In addition, it fixes these bugs:

Settings app may incorrectly display an alert that storage is full

Audio meditations could unexpectedly start a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers

Apple also links to a security page, but at the moment it doesn’t list any security aspects to this update. If you have been frustrated that iOS 15 broke Apple Watch unlock of iPhones while wearing a face mask, grab this update.

