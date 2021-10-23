Six Colors
by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

by Dan Moren

October 23, 2021 10:24 AM PT

An original iPod prototype

Panic’s Cabel Sasser shares a look at a prototype for the original iPod:

To celebrate, I want to show you something you’ve never seen before.

Now, there are a lot of mysteries in the Panic Archives (it’s a closet) but by far one of the most mysterious is what you’re seeing for the first time today: an original early iPod prototype.

We don’t know much about where it came from. But we’ve been waiting 20 years to share it with you.

It’s both surprisingly huge and surprisingly yellow.

