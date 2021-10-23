by Dan Moren
An original iPod prototype
Panic’s Cabel Sasser shares a look at a prototype for the original iPod:
To celebrate, I want to show you something you’ve never seen before.
Now, there are a lot of mysteries in the Panic Archives (it’s a closet) but by far one of the most mysterious is what you’re seeing for the first time today: an original early iPod prototype.
We don’t know much about where it came from. But we’ve been waiting 20 years to share it with you.
It’s both surprisingly huge and surprisingly yellow.