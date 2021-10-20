Six Colors
by Jason Snell

October 23, 2021 7:34 AM PT

Twenty years of iPod

Fifteen years ago, I wrote this:

Since its first release five years ago on October 23, 2001, the iPod has become one of the most recognizable products in the world. It has transformed Apple’s business and its public image, and is probably responsible for a “halo effect” that has improved the Mac’s image and fortunes as well. Whether you’re a rabid iPod lover or someone who just doesn’t see why the iPod’s such a big deal, it’s hard to dispute the gigantic impact the iPod has had on our technological world.

The iPod burned bright and then faded away. In the end, it is probably better seen as a precursor to the iPhone. It changed Apple’s fortunes forever.

—Linked by Jason Snell

