‘What Does It All Mean?’

by Jason Snell

If you can read only one legal analysis about the ruling in the Epic-Apple lawsuit, let it be John Voorhees’s at MacStories:

While the decision is undeniably a win for Apple in many respects, it’s also a decidedly mixed bag. I’ve taken the time to read Judge Gonzalez Rogers’ 185-page decision and having written an in-depth look at the issues going into the trial, I thought I’d follow up with what the Court’s ruling is likely to mean for Epic and Apple as well as all developers and consumers.

John knows the law and has followed the case closely. There are a lot of interesting details that we will undoubtedly be hearing more about as the case is appealed—by both parties.

