Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

This Week's Sponsor

Boom 3D: Immersive audio with everything that you listen to on your Mac!

by Jason Snell

September 29, 2021 12:48 PM PT

Welcome to Downstream


I’m happy to announce Downstream, a new fortnightly podcast I’m co-hosting with Julia Alexander about the future of streaming media. Tech and entertainment companies are vying for our attention and money—all to see who will become the media giants of the 21st century.

In our introductory episode, we talk a little bit about our background, and there’s also a sample episode recorded last month to give you an idea of the flavor of the podcast. I’ve enjoyed talking about the future of streaming media with Myke Hurley on Upgrade and with Tim Goodman on TV Talk Machine, and I’m looking forward to digging in deep on the subject with Julia, who is paid to think about this subject every day!

You can subscribe at the usual places, like Apple Podcasts and Pocket Casts and Overcast and Castro and Spotify.

—Linked by Jason Snell

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2021 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable