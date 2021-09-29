Welcome to Downstream

by Jason Snell





I’m happy to announce Downstream, a new fortnightly podcast I’m co-hosting with Julia Alexander about the future of streaming media. Tech and entertainment companies are vying for our attention and money—all to see who will become the media giants of the 21st century.

In our introductory episode, we talk a little bit about our background, and there’s also a sample episode recorded last month to give you an idea of the flavor of the podcast. I’ve enjoyed talking about the future of streaming media with Myke Hurley on Upgrade and with Tim Goodman on TV Talk Machine, and I’m looking forward to digging in deep on the subject with Julia, who is paid to think about this subject every day!

You can subscribe at the usual places, like Apple Podcasts and Pocket Casts and Overcast and Castro and Spotify.

—Linked by Jason Snell