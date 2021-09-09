Updated Marvel Unlimited adds vertical comics and better following features

by Dan Moren

Marvel has revamped its Unlimited app, and The Verge’s Chaim Gartenberg has the details. One big part of the push are “Infinity Comics”, which are designed vertically, to be scrolled on an iPhone:

Marvel is investing big on Infinity Comics, too. It’ll launch with 27 comics available today, with plans for over 100 by the end of the year. Infinity Comics will be exclusive to Marvel Unlimited subscribers, but they’ll be fully in-universe (meaning that anyone who wants to keep up on the full adventures of Marvel’s superheroes will want to make sure to check them out).

But better than all of that, in my opinion, are improvements to following comics and creators. One of my biggest frustrations when I first used Marvel Unlimited was that there was simply no way to say: follow this series and let me know when a new issue out, a feature that seemed like table stakes. The update adds that, and more: you can also follow both creators (in case, for example, you want to know when Saladin Ahmed releases a new book) and even characters, so you can keep track of them across all titles.

Plus, the app now lets you download an unlimited number of comics for offline reading, instead of the piddling 12 you could previously, and you can save an entire series or run at once, instead of individually. However, the 3-month lag time for new releases remains in place.

These are all great improvements to the app, which costs $9.99 per month or $69 per year; Marvel’s added a new $99 “plus” subscription with additional perks.

