Latest Apple updates fight zero-click exploits

Apple released a bunch of software updates Monday to counteract dangerous security vulnerabilities in its operating systems. Ivan Krstic, head of Apple Security Engineering and Architecture wrote:

After identifying the vulnerability used by this exploit for iMessage, Apple rapidly developed and

deployed a fix in iOS 14.8 to protect our users. We’d like to commend Citizen Lab for successfully

completing the very difficult work of obtaining a sample of this exploit so we could develop this fix

quickly. Attacks like the ones described are highly sophisticated, cost millions of dollars to develop,

often have a short shelf life, and are used to target specific individuals. While that means they are not

a threat to the overwhelming majority of our users, we continue to work tirelessly to defend all our

customers, and we are constantly adding new protections for their devices and data.