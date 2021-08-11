Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

This Week's Sponsor

TextSniper - Instantly extract text from images, PDFs, videos, Zoom calls, and more.

by Jason Snell

August 11, 2021 3:05 PM PT

The best cord-cutting comparison site

If you’re thinking of cutting the cord—or if you’re on one over-the-top TV service and considering alternatives—I highly recommend Suppose, which will let you list all the channels that matter to you, and will then present the over-the-top services that match your priorities.

I was able to boil down the many choices to just a handful by entering in my local channels, regional sports network, and a couple of specific sports cable channels. That’s how I got to Fubo TV with YouTube TV as a close runner-up.

—Linked by Jason Snell

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2021 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable