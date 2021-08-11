The best cord-cutting comparison site

by Jason Snell

If you’re thinking of cutting the cord—or if you’re on one over-the-top TV service and considering alternatives—I highly recommend Suppose, which will let you list all the channels that matter to you, and will then present the over-the-top services that match your priorities.

I was able to boil down the many choices to just a handful by entering in my local channels, regional sports network, and a couple of specific sports cable channels. That’s how I got to Fubo TV with YouTube TV as a close runner-up.

—Linked by Jason Snell