TestFlight for Mac (finally) lands

by Jason Snell





Apple has put TestFlight for Mac into public beta testing. After years on iOS, in June Apple announced that its tool for beta-testing apps would come to the Mac this year. It’s been missing in action during early macOS betas, but as of Wednesday, it has arrived. For developers who want to use it, and fellow developers who want to sign up for betas on their Macs running macOS Monterey Beta 5.

This isn’t just for Mac apps, either. According to John Voorhees at MacStories, iOS apps that run on M1 Macs also appear in TestFlight on the Mac.

TestFlight for Mac is downloadable via Apple’s developer site.

