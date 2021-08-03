Magic Keyboards with Touch ID now available for standalone purchase

by Dan Moren

For those who want the benefits of biometric authentication for their existing Mac, good news: the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, recently introduced alongside the M1 iMac, is now available for individual purchase. The standard model will run $149; the version with a numeric keypad (and, more importantly, an inverted-T arrow key configuration), $179. Both include a Lightning-to-USB-C cable for pairing, charging, and wired usage.

One reminder: These keyboards are only compatible with Macs powered by Apple silicon running macOS 11.4 or later. (It’s possible that the keyboard functionality will still work with older Macs, but the Touch ID features will certainly not.)

Unfortunately, though the keyboards are available color-matched when sold with iMacs, the individual versions are in the classic silver/white scheme only. So if you want to go the two-tone route, you’ll need to find an iMac owner willing to part with theirs after the fact.

