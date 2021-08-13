Joanna Stern talks to Craig Federighi about child safety features

by Dan Moren

The Wall Street Journal‘s Joanna Stern sat down with Apple senior vice president Craig Federighi in a video interview to talk about the child safety features Apple recently released.

Stern does a great job of breaking down the technology as they discuss it, and while Federighi lays out Apple’s case pretty well, it certainly won’t allay all the fears that have arisen as the result of this announcement.

More notable to me is the escalation in the response from Apple. We’ve gone from nameless press statements to interviews with Apple’s privacy chief to pulling out the big guns. Federighi is probably the second most recognizable Apple executive; we’ll see if this continues ramping up to the point that Tim Cook has to give an interview. I wouldn’t bet against it.

—Linked by Dan Moren